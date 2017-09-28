News & Gossip
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Passes At 91 Of Natural Causes

A release from Playboy said he went peacefully, surrounded by family.

The man who created the pornography empire known worldwide as Playboy in 1953 is no longer with us.

Rest in peace, Hugh Hefner.

Via Playboy Enterprises release:

Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.  He was 91 years old. 

Here’s a thread on the impact Hefner’s Playboy magazine had on civil rights and journalism in America.

2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away

