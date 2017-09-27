Music
Home > Music

The Originator Of The #ForTheD Challenge (@ReUpReedy) Can Really Spit

Respect is due.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

By now you’ve seen someone on your timeline spitting bars #ForTheD or #ForTheP.

From Cardi B to Issa Rae to this NYPD cop, it’s global at this point.

The original was posted six months ago by New Orleans rhymer GameOva Reedy and it currently has over 1.5 million plays on her Soundcloud.

Reedy’s new single “Get Use To This” already has over 300,000 streams and her other tracks are further proof that her first viral moment was well deserved.

Can’t wait to see what’s next.

Check out Reedy’s Instagram and Twitter and send your favorite #ForTheD and #ForTheP freestyles to @GlobalGrind on social media.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Originator Of The #ForTheD Challenge (@ReUpReedy) Can Really Spit

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 8 hours ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 9 hours ago
09.27.17
B.o.B Wants You To Donate To His GoFundMe…
 9 hours ago
09.27.17
Nicki Minaj’s Childhood Bully Has To Regret This…
 9 hours ago
09.27.17
Chance The Rapper Debuts New Track Live On…
 10 hours ago
09.27.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on…
 16 hours ago
09.27.17
The ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Reunion Show Is…
 1 day ago
09.26.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Pepsi Stage - Fixed Show
Macklemore & Kesha perform “Good Old Days” on…
 2 days ago
09.26.17
Melo and Gelo Steal The Spotlight In Episode…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Game Changer: Cardi B Hits #1 With ‘Bodak…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Jay Z
Jay-Z Performs in London on Live Lounge
 3 days ago
09.25.17
Rest In Peace, Charles Bradley
 3 days ago
09.24.17
Jennifer Lopez donates $1 Million for hurricane relief…
 3 days ago
09.24.17
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Can Cardi B Accomplish What Hasn’t Been Done…
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Justin Bieber Has A Message On #BlackLivesMatter
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Did T.I. & Tiny Call Off Their Divorce?
 5 days ago
09.22.17
photos