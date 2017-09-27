Chance The Rapper Debuts New Track Live On The ‘Late Show’

On Monday (September 25), Chance The Rapper gave Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show a surprise performance.
Apparently, the Chicago MC has a new project coming and the Daniel Caesar-assisted song is the first single.
Chance tweeted Tuesday that the song is called “First World Problems.” Check it out below and share your thoughts @GlobalGrind on Facebook and Twitter.
