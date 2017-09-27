Chance The Rapper Debuts New Track Live On The ‘Late Show’

On Monday (September 25),gave‘s Late Show a surprise performance.

Apparently, the Chicago MC has a new project coming and the Daniel Caesar-assisted song is the first single.

Chance tweeted Tuesday that the song is called “First World Problems.” Check it out below and share your thoughts @GlobalGrind on Facebook and Twitter.

The song I did with @DanielCaesar has a title now. It's called #FirstWorldProblems pic.twitter.com/7mAfoJ2pta — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 26, 2017

