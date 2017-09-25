Maxine Waters On Ben Carson: ‘He Is An Educated Fool’

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters is not one to mince words when it comes to President Trump and his cronies. This time around, it was Ben Carson who got caught in her verbal crosshairs.

At the Congressional Black Caucus Town Hall on Civil Rights on Thursday, the 79-year-old called the Urban Development (HUD) Secretary an “educated fool.”

“Look at Ben Carson. My God. My grandmother would call him an educated fool,” Waters stated.

“Here’s a man who has a reputation of being a highly competent surgeon, but when he talks about poor people, he says they’re the cause of their poverty. He doesn’t understand why you didn’t do what he did and why you didn’t make it like he made it. And he doesn’t know the difference between slavery and immigration,” she went on.

Carson plans on testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, where Waters is the top Democrat.

“He’s coming before my committee. If you think I took [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin on, you watch what I’m going to do to Ben Carson,” she stressed.

He better not play with her or her time! Cause as we all know, she will reclaim it!

Watch her entire talk below:

As we previously reported, during this same town hall, Waters called her for colleagues to do their part to get Trump impeached.

“Don’t come here and tell me, ‘Maxine, you keep on doing what you do.’ But when you gonna give me some support?” she asked. “How many of you in your organizations have said, ‘Impeach 45’?”

