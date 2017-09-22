Former Sheriff David Clarke Tells Reporter ‘F-You’ In Email Response To Questions

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Former Sheriff David Clarke Tells Reporter ‘F-You’ In Email Response To Questions

There’s a growing controversy over Clarke spending taxpayer funds for his round-the-clock home security.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-CONVENTION

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / Getty

Milwaukee County’s former sheriff, David Clarke, just can’t seem to stay away from negative headlines. In the past week, the Naval Postgraduate School alerted him that it would revoke his degree if he doesn’t revise his plagiarized master’s thesis. Clarke went on a 24-hour Twitter tirade days later and was widely rebuked for calling California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters a “Black supremacist.”

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Now, Twitter is buzzing with the latest outrage from the Black conservative.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Daniel Bice wrote that Clarke dropped the “F-bomb” on him in response to a couple of email questions about Clarke’s spending of taxpayer dollars for his home security while serving as Milwaukee County’s sheriff.

Here’s Clarke’s answer to the questions: “F – you and the horse you rode in on. I’m David Clarke and I approve this message.” Brice posted a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Bice’s questions stem from the official release of information that Clarke spent more than $225,000 of county funds this year to pay for “round-the-clock security” at his home. It came to light when acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt decided to terminate the security detail, according to Bice.

Clarke is no stranger to controversy surrounding his tenure as sheriff. He’s infamous for overseeing a shoddy county jail system, in which at least four people died, including a baby, The Huffington Post reported.

That’s likely one of the reasons that Clarke was unable to land a White House post after he resigned his sheriff position. He now works as a senior adviser and spokesman with the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

SOURCE:  Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

3 Things To Know About Ex-Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

Sheriff David Clarke Calls Latest Acquittal In Freddie Gray Case Good News, RNC Erupts In Cheers

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

David Clarke , Milwaukee , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
33rd Annual UNCF An Evening Of Stars - Show
Exclusive: Musiq Soulchild Talks New App, The Current…
 4 hours ago
09.22.17
OMG: An Employee At The Kardashian’s DASH Store…
 21 hours ago
09.21.17
Jhene Aiko Visits Music Choice's 'You & A'
Jhené Aiko Releases New Short Film ‘Trip’
 22 hours ago
09.21.17
Guy Claiming He Had Sex With Usher Said…
 23 hours ago
09.21.17
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Bey and Jay to Headline Hurricane Benefit Concert…
 23 hours ago
09.21.17
Mike Epps Has Some Advice For Kevin Hart…
 23 hours ago
09.21.17
One Middle School Teacher Tried To Use These…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Melissa Joan Hart Dragged After Complaining That Hurricane…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
This Hip Hop Legend Is Selling His Beloved…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
This Is How Jesse Williams And His Estranged…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
tjms voyage
The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2018
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Suge Knight Explains Why He Thinks 2Pac Is…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic & Alessia Cara “1-800-273-8255” on “Ellen”
 1 day ago
09.21.17
You Have To See Jamie Foxx’s Preview Of…
 2 days ago
09.20.17
There’s Finally A Name And Face To The…
 2 days ago
09.20.17
Halle Berry Lands In A Sticky Situation During…
 2 days ago
09.20.17
photos