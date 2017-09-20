News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cardi B Claims NYPD Police Had Her In A Chokehold

Even with the success of "Bodak Yellow," the rapper can still fall prey to the police.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Cardi B

Source: The Blitz / Radio One

Even with Cardi B being this close to her “Bodak Yellow” reaching #1 on the Billboard 100 chart, that won’t stop her from falling prey to the police.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to XXL, on Tuesday in a now-deleted-Tweet, the rapper wrote: “Even if you’re in a Benz….I can’t believe this cop put me on a choke hole [sic] just now shit is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job FUCK 12,” she wrote.

When asked is the police officer was white, Cardi confirmed he was: “Yeup he was!” she replied.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As Rap It Up wrote, this isn’t the first time that the Bronx rapper has voiced her opinions regarding law enforcement. Last year, she tweeted about police officers, too. Stop telling me to be safe.”

“Its not the people killin people is the cops.”

Cardi’s folks have yet to issue a statement.

RELATED NEWS:

[WATCH] Cardi B Thank Fans For Making ‘Bodak Yellow’#2 On The Charts

Cardi B Just Showed Up To Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Looking Absolutely Perfect

Sommore Came For Cardi B On Instagram, Got Dragged In The Process

97.9 the beat dub car show 2017

Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow

34 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow

Continue reading Cardi B Claims NYPD Police Had Her In A Chokehold

Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow

cardi b , Police Brutality

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane Talks Prison, Proposing to Fiancee and…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. Might…
 22 hours ago
09.19.17
QOTD: Who Is Your Imaginary Bae?
 22 hours ago
09.19.17
Stop! Blue Ivy Allegedly Has Her Own Butler
 23 hours ago
09.19.17
Suge Knight’s Girlfriend Is Indicted For Selling His…
 24 hours ago
09.19.17
Dick Gregory’s Son Isn’t Happy About His Father’s…
 24 hours ago
09.19.17
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
Donald Glover Wins At The Emmys
 1 day ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
Chris Rock Has Something To Say About Colin…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
All Wins! Donald Glover Reveals He’s Expecting Baby…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
No Love For Charlie Murphy And Dick Gregory…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
No Limit by G-Eazy ft Cardi B and…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Kevin Hart Apologizes To His Wife and Kids…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 4 days ago
09.16.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 5 days ago
09.15.17
photos