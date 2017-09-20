Cardi B Claims NYPD Police Had Her In A Chokehold

Source: The Blitz / Radio One
Even with Cardi B being this close to her “Bodak Yellow” reaching #1 on the Billboard 100 chart, that won’t stop her from falling prey to the police.
Follow The Beat On Twitter:
According to XXL, on Tuesday in a now-deleted-Tweet, the rapper wrote: “Even if you’re in a Benz….I can’t believe this cop put me on a choke hole [sic] just now shit is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job FUCK 12,” she wrote.
When asked is the police officer was white, Cardi confirmed he was: “Yeup he was!” she replied.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
As Rap It Up wrote, this isn’t the first time that the Bronx rapper has voiced her opinions regarding law enforcement. Last year, she tweeted about police officers, too. Stop telling me to be safe.”
“Its not the people killin people is the cops.”
Cardi’s folks have yet to issue a statement.
RELATED NEWS:
[WATCH] Cardi B Thank Fans For Making ‘Bodak Yellow’#2 On The Charts
Cardi B Just Showed Up To Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Looking Absolutely Perfect
Sommore Came For Cardi B On Instagram, Got Dragged In The Process
Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow
34 photos Launch gallery
1. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
1 of 34
2. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
2 of 34
3. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
3 of 34
4. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
4 of 34
5. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
5 of 34
6. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
6 of 34
7. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
7 of 34
8. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
8 of 34
9. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
9 of 34
10. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
10 of 34
11. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
11 of 34
12. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
12 of 34
13. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
13 of 34
14. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
14 of 34
15. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
15 of 34
16. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
16 of 34
17. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
17 of 34
18. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
18 of 34
19. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
19 of 34
20. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
20 of 34
21. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
21 of 34
22. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
22 of 34
23. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
23 of 34
24. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
24 of 34
25. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
25 of 34
26. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
26 of 34
27. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
27 of 34
28. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
28 of 34
29. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Source:Radio One
29 of 34
30. The Blonds - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 MADE Fashion Week
Source:Getty
30 of 34
31. Cardi B @ 97.9 The Beat
Source:97.9 The Beat
31 of 34
32. From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration
Source:Getty
32 of 34
33. Cardi B @ 97.9 The Beat
Source:97.9 The Beat
33 of 34
34. Cardi B In Concert - New York City
Source:Getty
34 of 34