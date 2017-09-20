News & Gossip
Kevin Hart’s Alleged Accuser Lawyers Up With Lisa Bloom

Steamy photos of xxx and Hart have surfaced which place them at a Las Vegas venue on xxxx.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Montia Sabbag, the woman at the center of a sex extortion plot aimed at Kevin Hart, has hired high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her in the ongoing case.

Bloom tweeted the news on Tuesday, promising that a Wednesday morning press conference would follow with more details.

“Montia Sabbag was briefly involved with Kevin Hart a month ago. Since that time, she has been the subject of false, vicious attacks on her character,” the statement from Bloom’s office reads.

Sabbag, 27, was identified by TMZ as a Long Beach, California resident who works as a traveling stripper, while Bloom  labels her as an actress and model.

Over the weekend news broke that Hart was the victim of an extortion plot involving a sex tape after he posted an apology to his wife and children on Instagram. The FBI is currently investigating after Hart was approached to pay out to keep a sex tape, featuring him, under wraps.

Sabbag and Bloom will appear in front of Bloom’s office at 9 am PST to discuss the “true facts” of the case and “announce their next legal move,” according to Bloom’s statement.

TMZ also released photos of Sabbag and Hart getting up close and personal in a Las Vegas nightclub on August 19, dating back to the timeline when the video was recorded.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, TMZ

photos