Videos
Home > Videos

LHHNY own DJ Self stop by the Night Show w/ J -Kruz

JKruz
Leave a comment

We talked music, t.v.,his up and coming artist and more. The best part of the interview is when we started busting his ba**s about the loss the Giants took to the Cowboys. We even got him to say ” Go Cowboys”. Check out the full #chillterview

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Meet Wav3Pop…..They Could be the Next Thing [VIDEO]

JKruz Interviews A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

97.9 the beat dub car show 2017

Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow

34 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow

Continue reading LHHNY own DJ Self stop by the Night Show w/ J -Kruz

Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane Talks Prison, Proposing to Fiancee and…
 11 hours ago
09.19.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. Might…
 12 hours ago
09.19.17
QOTD: Who Is Your Imaginary Bae?
 12 hours ago
09.19.17
Stop! Blue Ivy Allegedly Has Her Own Butler
 13 hours ago
09.19.17
Suge Knight’s Girlfriend Is Indicted For Selling His…
 14 hours ago
09.19.17
Dick Gregory’s Son Isn’t Happy About His Father’s…
 14 hours ago
09.19.17
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
Donald Glover Wins At The Emmys
 16 hours ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Chris Rock Has Something To Say About Colin…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
All Wins! Donald Glover Reveals He’s Expecting Baby…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
No Love For Charlie Murphy And Dick Gregory…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
No Limit by G-Eazy ft Cardi B and…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Kevin Hart Apologizes To His Wife and Kids…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 3 days ago
09.16.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 4 days ago
09.15.17
photos