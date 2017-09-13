Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life

Sex can be as boring as dry toast if you don’t get creative. Good sex is beautiful plus in life, but sometimes, even with partners you love, the sex gets boring. Thankfully, we’re here to answer your cries. Your partner we’ll see a whole new sexual beast once you’re done with this article. Stay on the edge of your seat, here are some tips to spice up your sex life.

1. You’re Own Personal Peep Show

This is for the visual folks. Don’t act like that LL Cool J “Doin’ It” video didn’t turn you on. Whether it was a woman touching herself in front of a pole, or LL taking a slow bite out that delicious apple, there were multiple examples to get you hot and ready. Watching someone else get excited can build anticipation. If you’re the one providing the visuals, knowing what’s pleasing to your partner’s eyes is crucial, find out what turns them on and show it to them. And if you’re really kinky, pop in your favorite video and rub one out…all for your partner to see.

2. Sexting

No, we still haven’t gotten to actual sex yet. We’re in the buildup phase and nothing can build anticipation more than telling your partner what you want to do to them. A steamy text message in the middle of a work day could have them loosening their tie or unbuttoning their shirt for fresh air. Let you’re imagination run wild! Describe how aroused you are that day. Share fantasies of all the places you wish you could have sex. An erotic audio message sent to your partner could also build anticipation. You’ll definitely have to take that call outside.

3. The Oral Life

This sounds pretty basic, but if you’re caught up on season 2 of Insecure, you’ll learn some couples are doing themselves a major disservice by not exploring the world of oral. This isn’t limited to going downtown if, for some reason, you’re not into that. Get creative with it. Find those sweet spots on your partner’s body. Some sensitive areas you might not think to explore is the area behind the earlobes or the space between the belly button and genitalia. Blindfold your partner and place warm syrup on different parts of their body. Lick the spots until you find the place that makes their whole body curl. And if you’re all about that downtown oral life, here’s one information bank to give you some steamy ideas http://www.cosmopolitan.com/oral-sex/

4. Toys!

Sometimes you need a little something extra to spice things up and toys can be a great start. There are dildos, vibrators, butt plugs, and other items geared to your specific sexual needs. Find out where your local sex shop is or do some research online if you need to order a product. A main concern during this process should always be if something is clean and safe to put in your body, or use with a condom.

5. Beds Are Overrated

Yes, beds can be plush and comfortable, but sometimes you might want bae to push you up against a wall and give you that tough loving you’ve been waiting for. Pressing someone’s body against firm surfaces can increase sexual tension and give them the sense that you’re in complete control — a complete turn on for some. Whether dry humping your lover against the brick wall outside the club, or pressing them down on top of the kitchen table, firm surfaces can be the determining factor for a hot night. Just remember to always listen and communicate with your partner, as with anything in sex, and have those safe words ready if you need things to stop.

6. The World Is Yours

Now that you have some more sexy ideas to play with, the world is waiting — literally. Try having sex in places you’ve never thought of: the beach, the late night woods on a Halloween night — and if you’re really daring, a bathroom other than your own. If you like to play it safe and stick to private places, recreate a room so that it becomes something else. Your studio apartment is now a hotel for two. Your back yard is now a steamy couples retreat in the Redwood forest. It’s time to think outside of the box, so your sex life can expand to new levels.

There you have it — a guide to some steamy ideas that’ll hopefully get you moving in a new direction. Remember, if you’re enjoying sex with someone else, it’s always a two-way street. Communication can make these tips that much sexier. Have fun and be safe. You deserve it.

