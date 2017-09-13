Jesse Salazar
Florida Man's 'Evaculation' Response Sparks Viral Craze 

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction from the Caribbean to Florida and the Carolinas, but it also created the latest meme and viral challenge on the internet.

A clip of a live television reporter describing worsening conditions went viral when she noticed a few people behind her seemingly unphased by what was to come. So she asked one of them why they were out and not seeking shelter like most people. His response included a word not yet included in the dictionary, “evaculation” and the internet went to work.

Dance memes have been popping up using songs inspired by the new word, creating the next challenge… the #EvaculationChallenge. Where would we be today without the internet?

