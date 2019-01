Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kendrick Lamar brought The DAMN Tour to The Barclays Center two shows. During his second show, K.Dot and supporting act, Travi$ Scott brought out 2 Chainz as their surprise guest for a live performance of “4AM”. In other related news, DAMN. has gone double platinum. Congrats!