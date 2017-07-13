Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Blac Chyna wants everyone to know that when it comes to being exposed on the Internet, she’s not the one to mess with. However, her former boo Ferrari believes that it’s not Chyna calling the shots in her revenge plight against him and Rob Kardashian — but her lawyer Lisa Bloom is running the show.

Ferrari told TMZ that he doesn’t believe it was Chyna’s idea to fire off a “weak” warning letter to him, threatening to sue if he posts nude pics of her. He added that he doesn’t think it’s “consistent” with her character. However, this is the same guy who took back the $130K worth of jewelry he bought her and even threatened to expose her with Rob.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

No word on whether or not Chy will actually press charges against Ferrari, but it seems that she has bigger fish to fry. See what else BC’s side piece said here.