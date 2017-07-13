Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers

Find out why Ferrari is pissed.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Blac Chyna wants everyone to know that when it comes to being exposed on the Internet, she’s not the one to mess with. However, her former boo Ferrari believes that it’s not Chyna calling the shots in her revenge plight against him and Rob Kardashian — but her lawyer Lisa Bloom is running the show.

Ferrari told TMZ that he doesn’t believe it was Chyna’s idea to fire off a “weak” warning letter to him, threatening to sue if he posts nude pics of her. He added that he doesn’t think it’s “consistent” with her character. However, this is the same guy who took back the $130K worth of jewelry he bought her and even threatened to expose her with Rob.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

No word on whether or not Chy will actually press charges against Ferrari, but it seems that she has bigger fish to fry. See what else BC’s side piece said here.

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

9 photos Launch gallery

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

Continue reading Who’s Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

Blac Chyna , Ferrari , rob kardashian

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 58 mins ago
07.13.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Accused Of Racially Taunting Floyd…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Kardashian Family Celebrates the Grand Opening of DASH Miami Beach
Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Internet Freaks When They See A Line…
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert
Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew…
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Bronx Teen Blasted N.W.A’s ‘F*ck tha Police’ Outside…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
DeShawn Stevenson
Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
photos