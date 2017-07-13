Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers

Blac Chyna wants everyone to know that when it comes to being exposed on the Internet, she’s not the one to mess with. However, her former boo Ferrari believes that it’s not Chyna calling the shots in her revenge plight against him and Rob Kardashian — but her lawyer Lisa Bloom is running the show.
Ferrari told TMZ that he doesn’t believe it was Chyna’s idea to fire off a “weak” warning letter to him, threatening to sue if he posts nude pics of her. He added that he doesn’t think it’s “consistent” with her character. However, this is the same guy who took back the $130K worth of jewelry he bought her and even threatened to expose her with Rob.
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.
6. Kim, Khloé and Kylie probably wish they had a body like Chyna. #BounceBackBody
7. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.
8. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.
9. But how Blac Chyna really wins? She's a fantastic mom to her kids King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. Winning!
The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna.
Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner.
Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.