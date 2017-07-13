Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Conor McGregor Accused Of Racially Taunting Floyd Mayweather

Check out footage of the awkward moment.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - Toronto

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

Conor McGregor is losing before he even gets the chance to compete with Floyd Mayweather.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

During the fighters first joint promotional appearance, McGregor’s trash talk went from regular taunting to racially offensive. As Floyd showed off his shadowboxing moves at the Staples Center on Tuesday, McGregor was heard yelling, “Dance for me, boy!” before quickly changing his statement to “Dance for me, sir!”

Of course the Internet didn’t let the UFC fighter’s bad choice of words slip past them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But Mayweather is far from bothered by his opponents comments. He told TMZ, “We all know there’s only two types of boys, white boy and a cowboy and I’m neither.”

He added, “Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive. A lot of people say that Conor McGregor is racist, but I’m not worried about that. It is what it is. He’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel.”

 

Mayweather and McGregor are set to face off on August 26. Will you be watching?

Karrueche, Floyd Mayweather, & More Laugh It Up At All Def Comedy Live (PHOTOS)

14 photos Launch gallery

Karrueche, Floyd Mayweather, & More Laugh It Up At All Def Comedy Live (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Karrueche, Floyd Mayweather, & More Laugh It Up At All Def Comedy Live (PHOTOS)

Karrueche, Floyd Mayweather, & More Laugh It Up At All Def Comedy Live (PHOTOS)

conor mcgregor , Floyd Mayweather

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 58 mins ago
07.13.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Accused Of Racially Taunting Floyd…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Kardashian Family Celebrates the Grand Opening of DASH Miami Beach
Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Internet Freaks When They See A Line…
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert
Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew…
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Bronx Teen Blasted N.W.A’s ‘F*ck tha Police’ Outside…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
DeShawn Stevenson
Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
photos