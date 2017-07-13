Watch: Conor McGregor Accused Of Racially Taunting Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor is losing before he even gets the chance to compete with Floyd Mayweather.

During the fighters first joint promotional appearance, McGregor’s trash talk went from regular taunting to racially offensive. As Floyd showed off his shadowboxing moves at the Staples Center on Tuesday, McGregor was heard yelling, “Dance for me, boy!” before quickly changing his statement to “Dance for me, sir!”

Of course the Internet didn’t let the UFC fighter’s bad choice of words slip past them.

Here is 28-year-old Conor McGregor telling 40-year-old Floyd Mayweather "Dance for me, boy." pic.twitter.com/ocIVgk4oOE — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 12, 2017

"Dance for me, boy! Dance for me, son!" – McGregor Welp, what was the over/under on racist one-liners? #maymacworldtour — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) July 11, 2017

I hope y'all caught McGregor telling Mayweather "Dance for me, boy" and understand how problematic that is given the racial dynamic — Joseph M. A. Strong (@jstrae) July 12, 2017

But Mayweather is far from bothered by his opponents comments. He told TMZ, “We all know there’s only two types of boys, white boy and a cowboy and I’m neither.”

He added, “Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive. A lot of people say that Conor McGregor is racist, but I’m not worried about that. It is what it is. He’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel.”

Mayweather and McGregor are set to face off on August 26. Will you be watching?