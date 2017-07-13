Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn Claims Against Rob

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out about the drama that is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — sort of.

According to ABC News, when they approached Mrs. West for comment about Rob’s social media meltdown, she simply sent the NDA Chyna signed to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna. Although Kim didn’t comment further, the NDA papers suggest that Chy is in direct violation of the agreement.

The agreement states, that Chyna “shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian family/Jenner family/Disick family/West family and/or their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances or employees.”

Chyna’s rep says no one from the Kardashian clan has reached out to her. As for Rob, we previously reported that he apologized to his sisters for leaking Blac Chyna’s nudes and has vowed to lay low until the entire ordeal has played out.

Do you think Chyna’s controversial lawyer Lisa Bloom can get her out of this one?