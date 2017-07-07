2 Chainz Releases Pink Trap House and Readies Tour

The pink “trap house” 2 Chainz’s created on Howell Mill Road in the ATL to help promote his “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” album that was visited by thousands all over the world will soon be in the history books.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Chainz’s lease is up and the house is looking for new buyers to call it their forever home.George Rohrig, the founder of the property management firm that owns the house, is getting it ready to sell by putting a fresh coat of paint on it along with other touch-ups.

During it’s short run as an album marketing tool, the house was also turned into a temporary art gallery, church, and even an HIV clinic. The brick-and-mortar version of the pink trap house may be over, but 2 Chainz announced a new tour in the works and hinted the house, or at least a version of it, may be seen during the show, captioning one of his IG photos “The Pink Trap House is moving on and going on tour now starting Aug 1st!”

Most popular Snapchat locations in the world 💪🏾💪🏾🏚🌸🏚🌸🏚 #prettygirlsliketrapmusic A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

The Pink Trap House is moving on and going on tour now starting Aug 1st! Get your tickets on ticketmaster.com #prettygirlsliketrapmusic TOUR A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

@princessvioletjean🍥🍥🍥@prettygirlsliketrapmusic #pinktraphouse A post shared by 2Chainz Traphouse FrFr (@thetraphouseatl) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

