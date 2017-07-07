Jesse Salazar
Home > Jesse Salazar

2 Chainz Releases Pink Trap House and Readies Tour

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

The pink “trap house” 2 Chainz’s created on Howell Mill Road in the ATL to help promote his “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” album that was visited by thousands all over the world will soon be in the history books.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Chainz’s lease is up and the house is looking for new buyers to call it their forever home.George Rohrig, the founder of the property management firm that owns the house, is getting it ready to sell by putting a fresh coat of paint on it along with other touch-ups.

During it’s short run as an album marketing tool, the house was also turned into a temporary art gallery, church, and even an HIV clinic. The brick-and-mortar version of the pink trap house may be over, but 2 Chainz announced a new tour in the works and hinted the house, or at least a version of it, may be seen during the show, captioning one of his IG photos “The Pink Trap House is moving on and going on tour now starting Aug 1st!”

Most popular Snapchat locations in the world 💪🏾💪🏾🏚🌸🏚🌸🏚 #prettygirlsliketrapmusic

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

@princessvioletjean🍥🍥🍥@prettygirlsliketrapmusic #pinktraphouse

A post shared by 2Chainz Traphouse FrFr (@thetraphouseatl) on

2 Chainz , album , landmark , pink house , Pretty Girls Like Trap Music , Tour

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 2 Chainz Releases Pink Trap House and Readies Tour

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Donnell Rawlings & DJ Kayotik
Come See Comedian Donnell Rawlings Perform LIVE All…
 3 hours ago
07.07.17
Bill Cosby’s Retrial Date Has Been Set
 3 hours ago
07.07.17
Sudanese Model Told To Bleach Her Skin By…
 4 hours ago
07.07.17
Michael Blackson & DJ Kayotik
Comedian Michael Blackson Performing At The Addison Improv…
 5 hours ago
07.07.17
Here’s How Tyga Feels About Blac Chyna And…
 5 hours ago
07.07.17
Report: This Is How Blac Chyna Feels After…
 6 hours ago
07.07.17
Watch: Suge Knight Begs Judge To Let Him…
 6 hours ago
07.07.17
Rick Ross Sued For Skipping His Own Show
 6 hours ago
07.07.17
Kanye West
Kanye West Officially Ends Exclusivity Agreement With Tidal
 8 hours ago
07.07.17
Tyga Interview And Performance On NEW.MUSIC.LIVE.
Tyga Weighs In On The Rob Kardashian &…
 8 hours ago
07.07.17
Enough Is Enough: A Message to Rob Kardashian…
 21 hours ago
07.06.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 23 hours ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 23 hours ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Bossip Premeire on WE tv
New Reality TV Show On The BOSSIP Premiers…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Guess Who Might Have Played A Hand In…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
photos