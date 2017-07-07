Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Listen To Kermit The Frog Sing Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
When Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, dropped his album, “Awaken, My Love!” the breakout track that became an instant cult classic was “Redbone.” The next stage of that phenomena is the mashup trend that has emerged, where people are taking the instrumental of Redbone and adding things, like, Kermit The Frog, for instance, on top of it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

