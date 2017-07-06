Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Guess Who Might Have Played A Hand In Jay-Z And Kanye West’s Beef

It's not Beyoncé.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


The beef between Jay-Z and Kanye West was solidified this past week when Jay released his acclaimed 4:44 album. On the track “Kill Jay-Z,” Jigga addresses Kanye West’s rant against him last year. Kanye said, “Beyoncé, I was hurt. I went down seven years on behalf of your fake sh*t” and “Jay-Z. Call me bro, you still ain’t call me . . . I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head.”

In response Jay-Z rapped, “You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes onstage/ F *ck was he thinkin’?/ ‘F *ck wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Now, sources at Page Six are saying part of the reason Kanye initiated his digs at Hov is because of his wife, Kim Kardashian. Reportedly, Kanye tried to force Kim onto the Carters and they weren’t having it.

“[Kanye’s] rant was really about Kim and Beyoncé not being BFFs,” the source said. “Kanye is frustrated that his wife does not have a better relationship with Beyoncé. He wanted to put that pressure on Jay. It’s like, ‘We’re cool and we do business together, and now our wives should be friends?’”

The source continues, “It’s not organic. It’s not real. Beyoncé is a Southern, God-fearing woman, despite what you may see when she’s entertaining. She may not have much in common with Kim…It’s like, Jay believed in you and now you’ve alienated him to where he’s like, f*ck you.”

Despite the tension between the two rap stars, another source believes it will all blow over eventually. “Their relationship is familial,” the source said. “I’d be very surprised if they didn’t work together or have some kind of relationship in the future.”

We’ll see. Long live Hov and Yeezy.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Guess Who Might Have Played A Hand In Jay-Z And Kanye West’s Beef

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bossip Premeire on WE tv
New Reality TV Show On The BOSSIP Premiers…
 2 hours ago
07.06.17
Guess Who Might Have Played A Hand In…
 2 hours ago
07.06.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 3 hours ago
07.06.17
Kevin Hart Gets The Birthday Gift Of A…
 4 hours ago
07.06.17
OTHERWORLDS: D-Block Is Riding Clean
 4 hours ago
07.06.17
NeNe Leakes Has Some Advice For Joseline Hernandez…
 5 hours ago
07.06.17
Lil Wayne Claims Birdman And Universal Are Working…
 5 hours ago
07.06.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Diddy Goes “Sneaker Shopping”
 6 hours ago
07.06.17
KMEL Summer Jam - Oakland, CA
Wale Host “WWE Smackdown’ Rap Battle!
 6 hours ago
07.06.17
2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage
Beyoncé Sends Back Kim Kardashian’s Baby Gifts For…
 22 hours ago
07.05.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 23 hours ago
07.05.17
Zendaya Talks Movie Magic And Why She Threw…
 23 hours ago
07.05.17
Rob Kardashian Blasts T.I. And Spills Some Steamy…
 24 hours ago
07.05.17
Premiere Of Disney's 'Big Hero 6' - Arrivals
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July…
 24 hours ago
07.06.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Rob Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna On Social Media…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
photos