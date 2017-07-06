Wale Host “WWE Smackdown’ Rap Battle!

Can we say Bar and Scars!

Wresting fanatic, Wale appeared on ‘WWE Smackdown’ this week and brought a rap battle in the ring. During the event, Folarin conducted a few rounds of lyrical sparring between tag teams, The New Day and the current champs, The Usos. Pretty entertaining…Check it out above!