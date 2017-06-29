Hella Lit: HBO Releases Official ‘Insecure’ Season 2 Trailer

The full trailer for season 2 of Issa Rae‘s Insecure has arrived, and it is so good!

Issa and her girls are back for another season of figuring out their lives. This round of shenanigans will see Issa trying to navigate single life and considering having a “hoe-phase.”

Meanwhile, Molly has made an infuriating discovery at work as she falls victim to the wage gap. However, she’s hoping that taking a new approach to dating will improve her love life.

And Lawrence? He is still trying to get over Issa cheating on him.

This trailer has us hyped for the season 2 premiere of Insecure, which kicks off July 23 on HBO.

