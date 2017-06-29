News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Hella Lit: HBO Releases Official ‘Insecure’ Season 2 Trailer

Is it July 23 yet? We can't wait to catch up with Issa!

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The full trailer for season 2 of Issa Rae‘s Insecure has arrived, and it is so good!

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Issa and her girls are back for another season of figuring out their lives. This round of shenanigans will see Issa trying to navigate single life and considering having a “hoe-phase.”

Meanwhile, Molly has made an infuriating discovery at work as she falls victim to the wage gap. However, she’s hoping that taking a new approach to dating will improve her love life.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

And Lawrence? He is still trying to get over Issa cheating on him.


This trailer has us hyped for the season 2 premiere of Insecure, which kicks off July 23 on HBO.

RELATED STORIES:

Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect In ‘Insecure’ Season Two

Issa Rae Heralded As “Fall’s Breakout TV Actress” Ahead Of ‘Insecure’ Premiere

‘Insecure’ Actress Yvonne Orji Talks Being A 32-Year-Old Virgin

2017 NBA Awards

Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony

46 photos Launch gallery

Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony

Continue reading Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony

Best & Worst Dressed At The 2017 NBA Awards Ceremony

We know they can play Basketball but can they dress?

insecure , Issa Rae

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JAY-Z
Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 NOW On Tidal
 1 hour ago
06.30.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Trending
Watch Diddy’s New Documentary NOW on Apple Music
 3 hours ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 18 hours ago
06.29.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 19 hours ago
06.29.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 20 hours ago
06.29.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
 20 hours ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 23 hours ago
06.29.17
SoSoSummer 17 - Dallas - Music Hall at Fair Park
SoSoSummer 17 Tour [Recap Video]
 24 hours ago
06.29.17
Watch Will Ferrell And Amy Poehler Freak Out…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
New Video: DJ Esco ft. Future “Right Now”
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Nobody Safe Tour - Future
Future Went Crazy In The DFW For The…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Prodigy’s Funeral Will Be Open To The Public
 2 days ago
06.28.17
photos