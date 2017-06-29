Quizzes
Are You Truly A Hip-Hop Sneakerhead? [Trivia Quiz]

Kixpo

Source: Kixpo / Kixpo

Just an FYI to all you sneakerheads in the DFW. Kixpo is back by popular demand! The exclusive shoe convention will be held at on 7/22 @ Fair Park.

Click here for more Kixpo info or to buy tickets. 

Are You Truly A Hip-Hop Sneakerhead? Take the [Trivia Quiz] below:

Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017

22 photos Launch gallery

Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017

Continue reading Are You Truly A Hip-Hop Sneakerhead? [Trivia Quiz]

Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017

   

