Bill Cosby Slams Sexual Assault Tour Rumors

Source: Pool / Getty
wants to steer as far away from “sexual assault” talk as possible. Bill Cosby
Follow The Beat On Twitter:
The comedy legend recently slammed rumors that he’ll be conducting town hall meetings on sexual assault, claiming that it’s just propaganda, despite the fact that his PR people announced the news.
According to
TMZ, Cosby stated, “The current propaganda that I am going to conduct a sexual assault tour is false any further information about public plans will be given at the appropriate time.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
However, reps for the
Cosby Show star, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, revealed last week that the meetings will definitely be taking place and Cosby’s lawyers didn’t have a problem with it — they would even coach him on what to say and what not to say.
VIDEO
Apparently, there’s some miscommunication going on between Cosby and his camp.
PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!
10 photos Launch gallery
1. 1. Wow! Common looks damn good in this grey fitted suit at the Hollywood premiere of "Movie 43." || Photo credit: Wenn.
1 of 10
2. 2. Quadruple threat! Actor, writer, comedian and producer Larry David flashes a half-smile at the "Movie 43" premiere. || Photo credit: Wenn.
2 of 10
3. 3. Blast from the past! Bill Cosby poses at the SFJAZZ Historic Opening Night Concert. Lookin' good, Bill! || Photo credit: Wenn.
3 of 10
4. 4. Green with envy! Late night funny-woman Chelsea Handler rocks this casual emerald green look on the "Movie 43" red carpet. || Photo credit: Wenn.
4 of 10
5. 5. Carlton! '90s sitcom star Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich turn heads at the premiere of "Movie 43." || Photo credit: Wenn.
5 of 10
6. 6. All grown up! Ex-disney star Ashley Tisdale looks smokin' on the red carpet! || Photo credit: Wenn.
6 of 10
7. 7. Hang loose! The always hilarious Patrick Warburton flashes some beach inspired hand signs at the "Movie 43" premiere. || Photo credit: Wenn.
7 of 10
8. 8. Oh so chic! Chloe Grace Moretz looks casual, yet chic, in this black and white red carpet ensemble. || Photo credit: Wenn.
8 of 10
9. 9. Jazz it up! Robert Townsend and Chris Tucker take advantage of a photo-op at the SFJAZZ Historic Opening Night Concert. || Photo credit: Wenn.
9 of 10
10. 10. Double take! Madame Tussauds unveils their oh-so-real looking wax figure of Sandra Bullock. Are you sure that's not really her? || Photo credit: Wenn.
10 of 10