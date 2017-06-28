Man Who Spent Months At Rikers Unaware His Bail Was $2, Sues City

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Man Who Spent Months At Rikers Unaware His Bail Was $2, Sues City

Aitabdel Salem spent 5 months in jail for not knowing that he owed a measly 8 quarters.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
USA - Prisons - Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers

Source: David Howells / Getty

A Queens, New York man is suing New York City and his Legal Aid lawyers for spending months in jail after they kept him in the dark about his bail. He owed a measly $2. 

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to the New York Daily News, Aitabdel Salem, 42was arrested in 2014 on charges he attacked an NYPD officer who collared him after he allegedly stole a coat at a Zara store in the Flatiron district. His initial bail was set for $25,000 in that case and for a second case.

Two days later, Salem’s lawyer didn’t bring him to court for either charge, which prompted a judge to reduce his bail to $1 for each charge. But he had no idea that was the case.

According to court papers, then in February, he had another case where his lawyer once again waived his appearance and allowed the proceeding to go on without him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Apparently there is a law where is a suspect needs to be convened by a grand jury within 144 hours if he is held on bail.

His lawsuit alleges the following: “Mr. Salem implored corrections officers within (Rikers Island) to tell him what happened on his respective court dates. “None of the corrections officers told him that he was ordered to be free on Nov. 28, 2014, because his bail had been reduced from to $1.”

“In fact, they all ignored his unrelenting pleas for information regarding his freedom,” it added.

Luckily for Salem, a church leader bailed him out, but nearly five months later.  

In addition, he also missed a court date after his release because he hadn’t been told of a scheduling change, the Daily News noted.

Despite his pending lawsuit, Salem doesn’t have a happy ending.

He was later convicted on felony assault and criminal tampering charges in August, and is serving four and a third to five years in state prison.

RELATED NEWS:

Black Lives Matter Needs Your Help in Bailing Out Black Moms For Mother’s Day

NYC Politician Aims To Rename Rikers Island After Kalief Browder

Judge Allows Teens To Sue Fox’s ‘Empire’ For Filming At Their Jail

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Rikers Correctional Facility , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Vince Staples
Vince Staples performs ‘Love Can Be on ‘The…
 2 hours ago
06.28.17
Sounds of Summer: 12 R&B and Hip-Hop Albums…
 16 hours ago
06.27.17
Deadlines often come with associated stress
White Woman Goes Black… Literally
 18 hours ago
06.27.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 20 hours ago
06.27.17
Twitter Can’t Deal With A Darker Skinned Man…
 20 hours ago
06.27.17
Jordan Peele
Drake’s ‘Get Out’ Parody as Steph Curry is…
 21 hours ago
06.27.17
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s…
 22 hours ago
06.27.17
Too Little, Too Late? Master P Slams BET’s…
 23 hours ago
06.27.17
T.I. Spazzes Out When Tiny Records Their Daughter…
 24 hours ago
06.27.17
Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Warned Safaree Before He…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj performed at NBA Awards 2017
 1 day ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Migos Vs. Joe Budden: Somebody Almost Got Knocked…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Twins Reportedly Came Home
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Kodak Black Tries To Explain His ‘I Don’t…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Which Was Your Favorite 2017 BET Awards Performance?
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Black College Professor Fired After Comments She Made…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
photos