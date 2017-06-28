Senate Vote On Inhumane Trumpcare Bill Gets Put On Hold Due To Lack Of GOP Support

Senate Vote On Inhumane Trumpcare Bill Gets Put On Hold Due To Lack Of GOP Support

The CBO found that this legislation would translate into 22 million more people becoming uninsured by 2026 years than under Obamacare.

97.9 The Beat Staff
President Trump and King Abdullah II Joint Press Conference

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The GOP tried it with their inhumane health care bill and thankfullythey will fail this week in their quest to repeal and replace Obamacare. The proposed bill called for massive cuts to Medicaid, the end of insurance providers being forced to cover pre-existing conditions and huge tax cuts for the wealthy.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans delayed their plans to vote on their bill before the July 4 recess due to the lack of needed support from their own party. According to PoliticoRepublicans plan to rewrite their bill and get a new analysis from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) before bringing their legislation to the floor, said senators and aides.

However, GOP senators said their goal is to have an agreement by this Friday and vote as soon as they come back from the holiday break.

“Legislation of this complexity almost always takes longer than anyone would hope,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. “But we’re pressing on.”

He also told reporters that he delayed the vote because his colleagues needed more time to review the bill.

Politico noted that “at least five Senate Republicans — moderate Sens. Susan Collins and Dean Heller and conservative Sens. Ron Johnson, Rand Paul and Mike Lee — had said they were not ready to vote on the Obamacare repeal bill without alterations.”

FYI: McConnell can only afford to lose just two GOP senators in order for the bill to pass and be sent to President Trump to sign into law.

To make matters even worse for Republicans, the CBO recently released their own devastating independent data that found this new bill would translate into 22 million more people becoming uninsured by 2026 years than under Obamacare, says CNN.

Last week, usually mum about current political issues, former President Obama spoke out against the Senate’s health care bill on Facebook.

“I recognize that repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act has become a core tenet of the Republican Party,” Obama wrote.

“Still, I hope that our Senators, many of whom I know well, step back and measure what’s really at stake, and consider that the rationale for action, on health care or any other issue, must be something more than simply undoing something that Democrats did.”

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

