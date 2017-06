J-Kruz Sits Down w/ Zoey Dollaz and Talks Dallas Cowboys, Platanos, Being Haitian and More [VIDEO]

Got a chance to sit down with Zoey Dollaz, we talked about being Haitian, platanos, about how he got his start and how his life has changed, from being stabbed on his birthday too how different birthdays are now. Find out what he’s doing to stay out of trouble and last but not least about how he doesn’t drink, smoke or do any kind of drugs!!!

