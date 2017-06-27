3 Chicago Police Officers Indicted In Laquan McDonald Case

3 Chicago Police Officers Indicted In Laquan McDonald Case

Detective David March and patrol Officers Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney were each charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Three Chicago police officers were indicted on charges of conspiring to cover up alleged wrongdoing by Officer Jason Van Dyke in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Detective David March and patrol Officers Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney were each charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

There were at least 10 officers on the scene when McDonald was killed in November 2014. Officers said in their initial reports that the teen was charging the officer, and the shooting was justified, but videotape released later showed that McDonald was on the ground and about 10 feet away from Van Dyke when he pumped 16 bullets into him.

This story is developing…

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

