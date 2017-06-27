Drake’s ‘Get Out’ Parody as Steph Curry is the Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Drake hosted the NBA’s first annual awards show last night (June 26) and wasted no time going in on some of the greatest to ever do it! Immediately after starting his monologue he throw shots at Draymond, Lebron, Brooklyn Nets and even himself. He also used the opportunity so show off his acting skills. One of the funniest moments of the night was a parody of the movie ‘Get Out’ where he plays Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry getting cast to the ‘sunken place’ by wifey Ayesha Curry.

