Drake’s ‘Get Out’ Parody as Steph Curry is the Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Drake hosted the NBA’s first annual awards show last night (June 26) and wasted no time going in on some of the greatest to ever do it! Immediately after starting his monologue he throw shots at Draymond, Lebron, Brooklyn Nets and even himself. He also used the opportunity so show off his acting skills. One of the funniest moments of the night was a parody of the movie ‘Get Out’ where he plays Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry getting cast to the ‘sunken place’ by wifey Ayesha Curry.
Some of the big winners of the night include Russell Westbrook (MVP), Draymond Green (Defensive Player of the Year) and Mike D’Antoni (Coach of the Year). Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz were also in the house performing a medley of hits. Check out more hilarity from last night’s ceremony below!
The handshake game is strong with @Drake & Will Ferrell 👊
If you’re seeing this, it’s far from too late. The #NBAAwards are on TNT NOW! pic.twitter.com/yCJYGrC4hX
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
.@Drake coming out 💪 with the jokes! 😂 #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/9FCUFG0JIb
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
“When you hear the names, Kenny, Ernie, Shaq and Chuck, you think of black excellence… and Ernie.” #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/N0Gx3dB5MK
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
.@TheJetOnTNT couldn’t help himself after @Drake‘s opening at the #NBAAwards 👀 pic.twitter.com/jNq9smFAOo
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
Shots fired at the #NBAAwards
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
If @Drake held a press conference… #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/kZzRcTonX9
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
.@Drake & @SHAQ mixtape coming soon? 🤔
Get to TNT for the #NBAAwards! pic.twitter.com/1QyFXFmuj9
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
.@Drake not letting up on @TheJetOnTNT at the #NBAAwards… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fllnWQYQc6
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
.@Drake: “Who’s your favorite MVP in NBA history?”@JHarden13: *crickets*#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/YeXHFHUJJ3
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
.@Drake x Will Ferrell handshakes Part II features an original you won’t want to miss…#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/Qh8pYxVQng
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017