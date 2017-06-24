Entertainment News
Actor Charlie Sheen Is Being Sued For Exposing Ex To HIV!!!

Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

Source: Brad White / Getty

On November 15, 2015 actor Charlie Sheen announced on national TV that he was infected with the HIV virus. Two years after his announcement an ex-girlfriend is suing him stating he didn’t disclose his status until after they had sexual relations. Here”s how its being reported via TMZ:

“A California woman — known only as Jane Doe — claims she met the “confidential male defendant” and they quickly began having sex — eventually unprotected sex. She never mentions Sheen by name, but she might as well have, because there are hints all over the lawsuit … notably, that the defendant announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That’s the day Sheen went on “Today” and revealed his HIV status. The woman — who says she’s a Russian emigre — claims when Sheen dropped the news to her, he dismissively told her to take 2 pills to prevent transmission. He told her the drugs were not necessary, and urged her not to believe “the convenient rumors of the medical community,” saying, “You don’t need to be on all that f****** s***.” She also claims he told her the “Apocalypse” had “cleansed” her soul and he knew she’d be fine.”

