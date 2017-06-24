Actor Charlie Sheen Is Being Sued For Exposing Ex To HIV!!!

On November 15, 2015 actor Charlie Sheen announced on national TV that he was infected with the HIV virus. Two years after his announcement an ex-girlfriend is suing him stating he didn’t disclose his status until after they had sexual relations. Here”s how its being reported via TMZ:
“A California woman — known only as Jane Doe — claims she met the “confidential male defendant” and they quickly began having sex — eventually unprotected sex. She never mentions Sheen by name, but she might as well have, because there are hints all over the lawsuit … notably, that the defendant announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That’s the day Sheen went on “Today” and revealed his HIV status. The woman — who says she’s a Russian emigre — claims when Sheen dropped the news to her, he dismissively told her to take 2 pills to prevent transmission. He told her the drugs were not necessary, and urged her not to believe “the convenient rumors of the medical community,” saying, “You don’t need to be on all that f****** s***.” She also claims he told her the “Apocalypse” had “cleansed” her soul and he knew she’d be fine.”
Get more on this story at www.tmz.com.
https://thebeatdfw.com/2843804/charlie-sheen-went-off-hiv-medications-sought-alternative-treatments/
The Many Women Of Charlie Sheen
The Many Women Of Charlie Sheen
1. Winona RyderSource:GettyImages 1 of 15
2. Charlie Sheen & Kelly PrestonSource:Getty Images 2 of 15
3. Charlie Sheen & Cathy St. GeorgeSource:GettyImages 3 of 15
4. Charlie Sheen & Ginger LynnSource:GettyImages 4 of 15
5. Heather HunterSource:GettyImages 5 of 15
6. Charlie Sheen & Donna PeeleSource:GettyImages 6 of 15
7. Heidi FleissSource:GettyImages 7 of 15
8. Brittany AshlandSource:GettyImages 8 of 15
9. Charlie Sheen & Denise RichardsSource:GettyImages 9 of 15
10. Charlie Sheen & Brooke MuellerSource:GettyImages 10 of 15
11. Charlie Sheen & Capri AndersonSource:Getty Images 11 of 15
12. Kacey JordanSource:GettyImages 12 of 15
13. Charlie Sheen, Bree Olsen, and Natalie Kenly (The Goddesses)Source:GettyImages 13 of 15
14. Charlie Sheen & Brett RossiSource:GettyImages 14 of 15
15. Mia IsabellaSource:GettyImages 15 of 15
Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica