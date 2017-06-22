Drake Premieres New Song ‘Signs’ During Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Drake announced yesterday a new song will be dropping today called “Signs,” inspired by Louis Vuitton’s latest Spring/Summer collection.

New song inspired by @louisvuitton @mrkimjones new collection 🌼 Drake x LV premieres tmrw produced by @ovo40 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

As promised, the Noah “40” Shebib produced heater premiered during a fashion show in Paris at the Palais Royal as part of Paris Fashion Week. Listen to the new song as you watch folks strut their stuff on the runway to it in the videos below!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: