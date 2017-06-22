Jesse Salazar
Drake Premieres New Song ‘Signs’ During Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Drake announced yesterday a new song will be dropping today called “Signs,” inspired by Louis Vuitton’s latest Spring/Summer collection.

New song inspired by @louisvuitton @mrkimjones new collection 🌼 Drake x LV premieres tmrw produced by @ovo40

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

As promised, the Noah “40” Shebib produced heater premiered during a fashion show in Paris at the Palais Royal as part of Paris Fashion Week. Listen to the new song as you watch folks strut their stuff on the runway to it in the videos below!

