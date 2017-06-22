News & Gossip
Petty Peaches: Porsha Williams Shades NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ Comeback

It sounds like Porsha just called NeNe thirsty.

Porsha Williams got slightly petty when she heard that NeNe Leakes would be coming back for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

NeNe has been shading Porsha for weeks as she watched season 9 of RHOA unfold. NeNe has not been shy about sharing her feelings about Porsha and Phaedra Parks. Remember how she said that Porsha and Phaedra’s shenanigans degrade the show?

Well, Porsha returned the favor during a recent episode of Dish Nation, when she found out that NeNe was making a comeback.

Porsha didn’t seem thrilled about the news, and she didn’t have much to say about NeNe’s comeback at first. But when she did, her reaction was just a bit catty. “She been waiting. I’m glad she got her job back,” she told her co-hosts.

Porsha wasn’t particularly impressed by how NeNe announced her comeback, either.

“Yeah, you gotta be pretty excited to go do a full photoshoot…all this, that,” she said, implying that NeNe was perhaps doing a touch too much. “I’m glad. I’m happy for you. I’m glad you’re happy.”


Don’t be surprised if they have some words when season 10 of RHOA debuts later this year.

Porsha Williams

