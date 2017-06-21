DJ Khaled Announces Limited Edition Beats By Dre Headphones

DJ Khaled is getting back into the headphone game again. The We The Best mogul took to Instagram to announce his new partnership with Beats By Dre, and reveal his upcoming limited edition line of headphones.

Dubbed as the “Grateful Beats,” the headphones come in various colorways, with fans getting an opportunity to win a free pair when you pre-order his album now on iTunes ahead of its Friday release.

