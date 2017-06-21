Kenya Moore Shares New Wedding Pic

Kenya Moore is reveling in her newlywed bliss on Instagram and paying it forward.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star got everyone talking when pictures of her secret wedding ceremony surfaced online last week. She confirmed the reports, stating, “This man is the love of my life.”

For those doubting that news, Kenya shared yet another snapshot from their wedding. In the shot, the pair wed on the beach under a lush floral arch as waves lapped against the shore. However, Kenya’s new husband only seems to have eyes for her in the snap below.

Kenya took a quick break from looking back on her beachy wedding day to offer help to other brides. She announced that she’s giving away two wedding gowns to two lucky brides that can best explain why they love their fiances.

