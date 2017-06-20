Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Vic Mensa Drags DJ Akademiks About Chicago Gun Violence [EXCLUSIVE]

When Vic Mensa sat in on “Everyday Struggle,” he and the show’s host, DJ Akademiks, got into a tense moment. Chicago rapper Vic Mensa held nothing back in explaining how he feels about Akademiks’ Youtube channel, “The War In Chiraq,” with which DJ Akademiks says he is “satirizing” content about Chicago’s gun violence.

Vic Mensa wasn’t having it, however, and checked him for getting involved in a conversation he doesn’t know anything about. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Protesters came out in three different cities yesterday to unite against police brutality.

photos