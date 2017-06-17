Breaking News
Rapper Juvenile In Jail Over $150,000 In Unpaid Child Support

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
Terius Gray AKA Juvenile Booking Photo

Source: File Photo / Getty

According to The New Orleans Advocate and WWL-TV, the 42-year-old rapper, born Teruis Gray, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center in the early morning hours Saturday. Records show a civil court judge ruled in May that Gray must spend either 30 days in jail or pay his child support debt, the Advocate reported.

Juvenile became popular in the late 90s and early 00s with the release of many popular records like “Slow Motion” and “Back that a$$ up”.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has been jailed back in 2012 the rapper was arrested outside a nightclub due to a brawl.

