Judge Declares Mistrial In Bill Cosby’s Criminal Trial!

The Verdict is In!!!

According to CNN the judge declares a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault rial. Jurors deliberated for 6 days and were unable to come to an unanimous decision. After leaving the court house this is what Bill Cosby had to say, “I just want to wish all of the fathers a Happy Father’s Day and I want to thank all of the jury for their long days, their honest work individually.”

This story is still developing… For more on this story please visit www.cnn.com

