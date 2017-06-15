News & Gossip
It’s Been Three Days And Bill Cosby’s Jury Still Can’t Decide On A Verdict

What does this mean for the fallen icon?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial has taken an unexpected turn.

CNN reports that jurors say they are deadlocked and cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault the comedian faces. The jury began deliberating on Monday, but was told by Judge Steven O’Neill to go back to deliberating in another attempt to reach consensus.

O’Neil stated, “I am required to read you an instruction. The jury foreman has informed me that you are deadlocked. If you are still deadlocked you should report that to me. If you’ve reached a unanimous decision on some of the charges, please report that back to me.”

The director of communications for the Pennsylvania Courts, Jim Koval, says there is no limit to how many times a judge can issue a jury the Spencer Charge (a set of instructions that asks jurors to re-examine their own views and opinions), which is called the Allen Charge in some other states. The jury is made up of four white women, six white men, one black woman and one black man, who have been deliberating for about 31 hours in total.

In the event that they still cannot reach consensus, a hung jury will cause the judge to declare a mistrial. We’ll keep you updated on the latest.

Bill Cosby

photos