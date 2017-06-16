Watch Lil Yachty Spit Bars About The Simpsons

Lil Yachty solidified his love for The Simpsons quite literally with a Bart Simpson chain he had custom made complete with the rapper’s signature red lox. (see below)

Last night Yachty made his debut on The Tonight Show where he performed a three-minute freestyle about the beloved Simpsons characters with the help of JImmy Fallon and The Roots. Check it out above!

I will not be like these other rappers. I will not be like these other rappers. I will not be like these other rappers. I will not be like these other rappers. Written on the chalkboard in detention. Guven Jewelers 💦💎 @jonnyg78 A post shared by KING BOAT #fortheyouth (@lilyachty) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

