Watch Lil Yachty Spit Bars About The Simpsons

Lil Yachty solidified his love for The Simpsons quite literally with a Bart Simpson chain he had custom made complete with the rapper’s signature red lox. (see below)
Last night Yachty made his debut on The Tonight Show where he performed a three-minute freestyle about the beloved Simpsons characters with the help of JImmy Fallon and The Roots. Check it out above!
