Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI Arrest

It’s been a little under a month since golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI after he was found asleep at the wheel after being under the influence of both alcohol and prescription medication. Now it appears that he is taking the necessary steps to get his life back on track by entering a rehab facility for treatment.
It is currently being reported by The Root that Tiger Woods is headed back to rehab following his DUI arrest and damaged reputation. If you recall, he first entered rehab back in 2010 for treatment for Vicodin and Ambien addiction at a facility in Arizona.
Golf great [Tiger Woods] is reportedly going back to rehab to avoid losing joint custody of his two kids after his recent DUI arrest.
“Tiger visited the hospital with his children on June 2, then went alone two days later to complete paperwork and his assessment,” according to Radar Online.
Woods reportedly reserved the entire male-inpatient unit of the Jupiter Medical Center near his Florida home, the New York Post reports.
An unnamed source also told the NY Post about how Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren feels about his current state and his ability to be around their two children, daughter Sam, 9, and son Charlie, 8. “Elin wants Tiger to get professional help before the kids spend a single night alone with him again,’’ a source told the Post. “God forbid they’re in the car when he’s drugged up!”
