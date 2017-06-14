Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Reportedly Set For August 26

Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Reportedly Set For August 26

The much talked about fight between future Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather & UFC Champion Conor McGregor has reportedly been signed and sealed. The two fighters are set to box August 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Terms of the deal were not available but this fight is expected to be one of the biggest pay-per-view draws ever.

The mega-fight will take place at either the MGM Grand Garden or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Neither UFC president Dana White, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe could be reached for comment.

Mayweather decided to put down his gloves after posting a 49-0 record and wins over Manny Pacquiao and his final match versus Andre Berto. He currently promotes a vast stable of fighters under his Maywether Promotions banner including Baltimore’s IBF Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis. McGregor is currently the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion with a 21 and 3 record (18 Wins by knockout).

McGregor took to Twitter to announce the fight.

If you don’t know, the other guy in the photo is Floyd Mayweather’s father.

Source | Yahoo Sports

