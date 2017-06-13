Rumor Alert: The Warriors Aren’t Here For A Celebratory Trip To The White House

On the heels of their Monday night victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports allege that the Golden State Warriors unanimously voted to skip the official White House visit.

While the rumor has yet to be confirmed, it falls in line with past statements expressed by the team. Coach Steve Kerr previously called President Trump’s policies un-American, while Stephen Curry, Shaun Livingston and David West both have spoken out against Trump.

The 2017 NBA Champions staged a stunning defeat, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 129 – 120 in Game Five of the series. There were many tense moments throughout the night, including a heated altercation between Tristan Thompson and David West. Both players received technical fouls for the exchange, along with J.R. Smith.

But, as we know, the internet did not disappoint in their glorious reaction to the win.

While half of the internet bask in the Warriors’ light, some did not hesitate to make fun of the Cav’s in their moment of weakness.

Others just had to let out a good cry.

A few of the players were able to come together at the end. LeBron James and Kevin Durant shared a moment of mutual respect at the end of the game.

Wanda Durant, Kevin Durant’s mom, made sure to celebrate with her son. Durant went on to receive d the MVP award, the highest honor of the finals.

We’ll have to see next year if both teams make it for another go ’round at a ring.

SOURCE: NBC Sports

