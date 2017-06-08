Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is Reportedly Canceled

Lifetime pulls the plug on the exotic dancers.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Build Presents Vivica A. Fox Discussing 'Vivica's Black Magic'

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


If you were excited for another season of scantily clad men on Vivica’s Black Magic show, you might want to cool your heart. The Lifetime show has reportedly been canceled.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the show, which included an array of exotic dancers for an all-male revue, will not be renewed for a second season. It was produced by Propagate with Vivica A. Fox and Jean-Claude LaMarre serving as creators and executive producers. Male dancers with a solid following, such as Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire and Jonathan “Heat” Martinez, were among the stars.

There is no word yet on why Lifetime pulled the plug on the show, but a very public beef between Fox and LaMarre could have played a part. We previously reported that LaMarre is taking Fox to court for allegedly taking dancers from him for her own male revue.

Black Magic premiered in January with the last episode having screened on February 22.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is Reportedly Canceled

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 6 hours ago
06.08.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 7 hours ago
06.08.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 7 hours ago
06.08.17
40 Glocc Hits The Game With A $200K…
 7 hours ago
06.08.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Gives Hometown Hangout a Facelift
 8 hours ago
06.08.17
Here’s Why Donald Glover Is Skeptical Of Twitter’s…
 9 hours ago
06.08.17
Tupac
Diddy & Suge Knight Were Asked About How…
 15 hours ago
06.08.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Makes An Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian and the Problem With…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Steward Speaker Series: Common
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Report: Ice Cube Will Take On Bill Maher…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Birthday Bash ATL Block Party 2017 Opening Acts!
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts
 3 days ago
06.06.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 3 days ago
06.06.17
photos