Diddy & Suge Knight Were Asked About How They’re Portrayed In “All Eyez On Me”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
According to a report by TMZ, the producer of the upcoming Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, L.T. Hutton, reached out to Diddy & Suge Knight and asked them about how they’re portrayed in the film, and to get their thoughts on the story.
Diddy apparently loved the movie so much that he gave his blessing for Biggie’s classic “Who Shot Ya?” to be used on the soundtrack. Whereas Suge, he wasn’t able to watch the film based on his legal situation, but he reportedly gave it the green light partly because he & Hutton go way back together.
Check out the trailer for All Eyes On Me (below)…The movie hit theaters June 29th.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours