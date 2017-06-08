DJ Kayotik
Diddy & Suge Knight Were Asked About How They’re Portrayed In “All Eyez On Me”

djkayotik979
2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Mark Davis/BET / Getty

According to a report by TMZ, the producer of the upcoming Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, L.T. Hutton, reached out to Diddy & Suge Knight and asked them about how they’re portrayed in the film, and to get their thoughts on the story.

Diddy apparently loved the movie so much that he gave his blessing for Biggie’s classic “Who Shot Ya?” to be used on the soundtrack. Whereas Suge, he wasn’t able to watch the film based on his legal situation, but he reportedly gave it the green light partly because he & Hutton go way back together.

Check out the trailer for All Eyes On Me (below)…The movie hit theaters June 29th.

