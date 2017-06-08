Diddy & Suge Knight Were Asked About How They’re Portrayed In “All Eyez On Me”

Diddy apparently loved the movie so much that he gave his blessing for Biggie’s classic “Who Shot Ya?” to be used on the soundtrack. Whereas Suge, he wasn’t able to watch the film based on his legal situation, but he reportedly gave it the green light partly because he & Hutton go way back together.

Check out the trailer for All Eyes On Me (below)…The movie hit theaters June 29th.

