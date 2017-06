Lil Wayne is bringing his 3rd Installment of Lil Weezyana Fest to New Orleans on August 15th, will feature a performance from Wayne himself, as well some “special guests.” No word on who will show up this time around, but if there’s anything we’ve come to expect, it’s that Wayne will give us some of the best New Orleans and the South in general has to offer.

Check out the tweet announcement and poster from Wayne below.