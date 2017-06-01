News & Gossip
Lezley McSpadden, Mother Of Slain Teen Mike Brown, Graduates From High School

Three years after her son's death, Lezley McSpadden earned her high-school diploma to honor her son's legacy.

Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Mike Brown, has earned her high-school diploma twenty-one years after leaving her education behind to raise her son, STLToday reports.

Mike Brown was killed three years ago by officer Darren Wilson, in a tragic incident that sparked protests around the country and birthed the Black Lives Matter movement.

After her son’s death, McSpadden met with the superintendent of the Jennings School District, Art McCoy, to discuss how the her nonprofit could collaborate with the school system for good.

“I turned the conversation toward [McSpadden] saying, I know she dropped out of school when she had Michael Brown, and that we had to get her educated and get a diploma,” McCoy explained. “What better way is it to honor your son than to get the degree he got?”

McSpadden enrolled in the adult high school program that was created from that conversation. McSpadden, who was a junior in high school when she dropped out, proudly walked across the stage in the Jennings High School Adult Education Program graduation ceremony just a day ago.

