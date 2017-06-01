Apollo Nida Wants Prenup With Ex Phaedra Parks Thrown Out

Apollo Nida Wants Prenup With Ex Phaedra Parks Thrown Out

This is turning out to be one of the longest and messiest divorces in history.

Danielle Jennings
Just when you thought that the drama surrounding Phaedra Parks and her incredibly messy divorce from Apollo Nida had died down, new developments arise and this one is all about the money. Apparently, Nida wants their prenup thrown out and the reason why is just as ridiculous as you could imagine.

Before former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks married ex Apollo Nida, she made him sign an iron-clad prenup, which isn’t surprising given her career as an attorney. Well now, Nida is demanding that the prenup be thrown out because the former couple’s financial situation drastically changed once the checks from the show started rolling in. Wait, what?!

TMZ was the first to report on this latest round of messiest from the divorce that seems to never end, including how Parks feels about this new development.

Via TMZ:

Apollo [Nida] filed docs saying the court should scrap the prenup he signed in October 2009 because several months after the ink dried … Phaedra was cast on ‘RHOA’ and the money started rolling in for the couple.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Apollo says their finances drastically changed for the better, and that should be taken into consideration when it comes time to divvy up the dough in their contentious divorce.

As [previously] reported … Phaedra insists their prenup is ironclad, and Apollo’s just trying to weasel out of it.

So basically, Apollo wants more money now because he realized that the money he is supposed to get is not enough for him and his new boo. Perhaps he should be more concerned with serving his prison bid instead of milking his ex for money.

 

