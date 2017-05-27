Entertainment News
Chris Brown Posts A Sweet Happy Birthday Message to His Daughter Royalty

97.9 The Beat Staff
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

No matter what Chris Brown has going on, one thing is for certain – he is one proud Papa!

The adorable Royalty Brown turns 3 years old today. Chris, who just wrapped up his Party tour in Los Angeles, hopped on Instagram to celebrate this milestone for his baby girl. “MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU,” he captions the photo.

As you can see, Royalty is growing like a weed! The birthday girl is sporting a cozy gray sweatsuit holding a cute little doll. That smile is all dad!

Take a look at Royalty’s sassy poses!

 

Royalty’s mom Nia Guzman also posted some adorable photos for baby girl’s birthday. “Happy birthday to one of my queens!,” she captions the photo album. “U mean so much to your family. U brighten up any room you walk in. A real life angel. My BFF! Welcome to the big THREE! #HappyBirthdayRoRo”

#TBT 2 days till Roro's big #3! ❤️

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on

 

#HappyBirthdayRoRo #WokeUpToCakeInBed #CakeAllDay #BigThree

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on

 

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

