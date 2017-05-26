Family Of Black Arkansas Inmate Files Civil Rights Complaint After Man’s Death

The family of Arkansas inmate Michael Sabbie filed a civil rights complaint Wednesday following his tragic death, reports NBC News.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

From NBC News:

The Sabbie family’s life was upended when Michael died inside the Bi-State jail, located on the Texas-Arkansas border, in July 2015. He repeated the same phrase nearly two dozen times to correction officers. “I can’t breathe.”

…His family filed on Wednesday a federal civil rights complaint. It alleges that a series of failures inside the jail “forc[ed Sabbie] to endure extreme and needless pain and suffering, and causing death.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The lawsuit calls out several parties including LaSalle — the company that runs the private jail — and several guards who allegedly ignored the inmate’s medical problems, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: NBC News, The Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Jury Recommends Charges For Milwaukee Jail Staff After Dehydration Death Of Inmate

Three Denver Deputies Suspended In Death Of Mentally Ill Black Inmate