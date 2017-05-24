2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and Trailer

We’ve been hearing 2 Chainz talk about his next release Pretty Girls Like Trap Music for a minute now, and finally he’s spillin’ the beans about when it’ll be available to cop. Along with the date, Mr. Chainz Times Two also went one step further and shared a trailer for the project featuring A-list musical celebs like Drake and Pharrell singing their praises for the the Georgia MC.
He also shared news of a meeting that went down recently with Spotify so look for something there soon.
Check out the three-minute trailer below and look for “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” June 16.
