2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and Trailer

We’ve been hearing 2 Chainz talk about his next release Pretty Girls Like Trap Music for a minute now, and finally he’s spillin’ the beans about when it’ll be available to cop. Along with the date, Mr. Chainz Times Two also went one step further and shared a trailer for the project featuring A-list musical celebs like Drake and Pharrell singing their praises for the the Georgia MC.

He also shared news of a meeting that went down recently with Spotify so look for something there soon.

Check out the three-minute trailer below and look for “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” June 16.

6 / 16 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on May 23, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Don't worry be …..had a great meeting with @spotify today and this . #prettygirlsliketrapmusic 6/16 🔥🔥🔥 gone lite up the summer udigggg #logohoe #drenchGOD A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on May 23, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

6 / 16 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on May 23, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Also On 97.9 The Beat: