Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and Trailer

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

We’ve been hearing 2 Chainz talk about his next release Pretty Girls Like Trap Music for a minute now, and finally he’s spillin’ the beans about when it’ll be available to cop.  Along with the date, Mr. Chainz Times Two also went one step further and shared a trailer for the project featuring A-list musical celebs like Drake and Pharrell singing their praises for the the Georgia MC.

He also shared news of a meeting that went down recently with Spotify so look for something there soon.

Check out the three-minute trailer below and look for “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” June 16.

6 / 16

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

6 / 16

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

2 Chainz , Date , Drake , drop , Pharrell , pretty girls , Release , trailer , trap music

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and Trailer

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and Trailer
 37 mins ago
05.24.17
Citi Presents 2017 Billboard Power 100 Celebration
Out With L.A. Reid, In With DJ Khaled?
 3 hours ago
05.24.17
RedFestDXB
Happy 28th Birthday G-Eazy
 4 hours ago
05.24.17
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating…
 8 hours ago
05.24.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Drops ‘True to Self’ Tracklist
 22 hours ago
05.23.17
A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert
Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village Get Clean Water
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Khalid
Khalid’s “Location” Goes Platinum
 1 day ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Model Monday: Heaven On The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Wiz Khalifa NYC Listening Event
PNB Rock’s ‘Unforgettable’ Freestyle Is BETTER Than Swae…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony
Turk Drops Gay Romper Track (Explicit)
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Drops Official Trailer for “Can’t Stop Won’t…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Arnez J at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
Listen to T-Pain and Lil Wayne’s “T-Wayne” 
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Luxury Shoe Company Accused Of Racial Discrimination Against…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
photos