Out With L.A. Reid, In With DJ Khaled?

There has been speculation around the industry that since L.A. Reid had been fired, early May 2017, from the Sony Label, Epic, that DJ Khaled wants his shot at doing what he does best –run sh-t.

And Khaled may be on to something. He already has previous experience running a label from being the President of Def Jam South in 2009 and from pushing his own label ‘We The Best Music Group’ daily towards massive amounts of success.

On top of that, he knows a hit and how to make them.

Hopefully, he gets his shot.

Check out his latest record ‘I’m The One’ featuring an all-star lineup.

