Juicy’s Teacup: Are Carmelo & La La Anthony Staying Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

Carmelo & La La Anthony were spotted celebrating Mother’s Day with each other in New York, despite circulating rumors that Carmelo had cheated and the pair are headed for divorce. So did the two set aside their differences for just the one day, or have they kissed and made up?
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Juicy on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
