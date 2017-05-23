Jesse Salazar
Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village Get Clean Water

Jesse Salazar
Nicki Minaj isn’t new to the charitable effort. Earlier this month, she made in impromptu announcement to cover a handful of fans’ education costs and promised there’ll be more where that came from.

Most recently Nicki Minaj has been sharing her wealth through her charity to help people in India get clean water, access to a basic education and even setup an institute for tailoring. She posted a video clip of a man showing off a new water well with the caption “This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud. The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS.”

She also posted pics of females praying in one of the new buildings and posing behind brand new sewing machines, captioning the photos “Their desire was to have water wells & places where they can worship, places where they can learn technology, computers, reading, etc. We’re just getting started.”

